Woman on ‘ice’ causes Braidwood crash

A WOMAN, who caused a multi-car crash in Braidwood yesterday (December 19), was allegedly on “ice” at the time of the accident.

At about 2.15pm yesterday the woman, 38, was driving her coupe south on the Kings Highway at Braidwood when she allegedly crossed to the incorrect side of the road and collided with a SUV and sedan.

A man and a woman, both aged 68, from the SUV, and a 27-year-old woman, 19-year-old woman and 13-year-old boy from the sedan were all taken to hospital. The 68-year-old woman, 19-year-old woman and the teenage boy are in a serious condition.

The driver of the coupe, a Batemans Bay woman, was not injured and was taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine tests.

She was then taken to Queanbeyan Police Station where officers from the Crash Investigation Unit charged her with three counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

She was refused bail to appear at Queanbeyan Local Court today (December 20) and her licence was suspended.

Police will alleged in court that the woman was under the influence of “ice” (methylamphetamine) at the time of the crash.

Inquiries are continuing.

