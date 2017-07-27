Women prisoners are on the rise

A GROWING rate of female imprisonment is concerning to all jurisdictions with and eight per cent national increase in the last 12 months, says Minister for Corrections Shane Rattenbury.

This week Mr Rattenbury moved a motion for all governments to investigate the increase of women in prisons at the Corrective Services Ministers’ Conference.

“As a result of my motion, the Corrective Services Administrators Council will prepare research on the increased rates of female offending and imprisonment and make recommendations on how to address this,” he says.

“The rising number of female prisoners is an area of national concern, with all Ministers across Australia experiencing the same issues as the ACT.”

As part of the motion, a paper outlining the reasons behind the increase and suggestions for addressing this problem will be produced to inform discussions at the next Corrective Services Ministerial Council.

The motion received unanimous support from all jurisdictions.

