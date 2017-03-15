Works may cause water discolouration

ON Thursday (March 16) Icon Water crews will be conducting necessary works which may cause colour discolouration to water in Forrest, Griffith and Kingston.

Crews will be upgrading a valve on Fitzroy Street in Forrest and as a result of these works there will be a change in direction of water flow.

It is recommended to avoid drinking water if it appears, tastes or smells objectionable.

Icon Water advises customers experiencing discoloured water to not to use washing machines and dishwashers as it may stain clothing or clog filters.

Whilst it is difficult to predict to what degree the water will be affected, Icon Water advises that any discolouration should clear with normal use.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

