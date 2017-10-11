WorkSafe shuts down Coombs site

A RESIDENTIAL construction site in Coombs was shut down yesterday (October 10) after “serious” safety breaches were identified following a ACT/NSW cross border construction inspections by WorkSafe ACT.

“When WorkSafe ACT inspectors see significant safety concerns at a workplace or worksite it acts quickly and decisively,” he says.

“Major safety issues detected at this site included non compliant scaffolding, numerous risk of falls from heights, and electrical safety. The site will remain closed until the issues are rectified.

“These serious breaches are under investigation by WorkSafe ACT where it will be determined if further regulatory action will be taken.

“As ACT Work Safety Commissioner I find it particularly disturbing that some construction sites continue to disregard basic safety procedures that are designed to keep workers safe.

“October is National Safe Work Month and I would encourage all employers and workers to refresh their knowledge about work safety on construction sites – they are on notice.”

The current cross border construction inspections are focussing on scaffolding and falls from heights as well as electrical safety, site security, housekeeping and signage.

