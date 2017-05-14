Young man dies at the prison

A 29-year-old unidentified male detainee died at the Alexander Maconochie Centre last evening (Saturday, May 13). Neither police nor the Minister for Corrections have indicated the cause of death.

Police are investigating the incident as a death in custody and a coronial inquest will be held, which is the process for any deaths in custody.

The man’s family has been notified and authorities say his name will not be released at this time.

“I am advised that ACT Corrective Services staff were notified by a detainee who was concerned about the health of the detainee. I am further advised that no disturbances were reported around the time of the incident,” says Minister Shane Rattenbury in a media statement.

“Any death in custody is a tragedy and of deepest concern

“On behalf of the ACT government, I would like to express my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the individual. I understand this will be a difficult time for them and I ask that you respect their privacy.”

