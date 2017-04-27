THE government will highlight in its May 9 budget a distinction between “good” debt, incurred to boost growth, and “bad” debt, used to finance welfare and other recurrent spending. Treasurer Scott Morrison will say in […]
Young teen approached by older man
A YOUNG teenager was approached by an unknown older man while walking home from school along Collett Street in Queanbeyan yesterday (April 26).
The man spoke to the 13-year-old at about 4.20pm before the boy ran away.
The man is described as being aged between 30 and 40, thin build about 170cm tall with short black hair. He was last seen wearing blue pants and a black t-shirt.
Information to Queanbeyan police or 1300 333000.
No comments yet.