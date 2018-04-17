11-year-old girl missing since Saturday

POLICE are seeking the public’s help to locate 11-year-old girl Lilly Irvine, who has been missing since Saturday.

She was last seen in Narrabundah at about 4pm on April 14.Lilly is described as Caucasian in appearance, medium build, with brown hair and about 165cm (5’5”) tall. She was last seen wearing black tracksuit pants and a black, hooded jumper and was carrying a purple and white checkered satchel bag.Police are seeking to locate Lilly to confirm her welfare and would like to reassure her that she is not in trouble.

Anyone who has seen Lilly or has any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444.