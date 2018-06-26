12 women get a salute from the Heart Foundation

TWELVE Canberra women have been recognised by the Heart Foundation ACT today (June 26) for their commitment and support to fighting heart disease in the community.

Speaking at the 2018 Women with Heart Awards, Heart Foundation ACT CEO Tony Stubbs said: “These women are outstanding supporters of the cause and have all demonstrated their commitment in their own ways – Canberra would not be the same place without them.”

Thos who were recognised were:

Genevieve Bond , Dixon Advisory, corporate supporter of Heart Foundation ACT

Heather Chadwick , cardiac rehabilitation nurse and Heart Foundation ACT Ambassador

Daniela Gagliardi , Heart Failure Care initiative, Capital Health Network

Julie Griffin , owner, Curves Weston

Emma Ryan , Heart Foundation Big Heart Appeal Supporter

Pearle Taverner , cardiac research registered nurse at the Canberra Hospital for about 25 years

Kathleen Moorby , health manager, Heart Foundation ACT

Alice Tay , partner, Meyer Vandenberg Lawyers and National Heart Foundation board member

Nicole Freene , Yeddung Gauar Cardiac Rehabilitation Group for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island women

Laura Tchilinguirian , ABC Radio Canberra presenter

Joy Wheatley , long-term Heart Foundation ACT Supporter (20 years+)

, long-term Heart Foundation ACT Supporter (20 years+) Melanie Glover, long-term Heart Foundation ACT volunteer

Marg McManus, clinical nurse consultant, Cardiology Rehabilitation and Outpatients, Canberra Hospital said that heart disease is a leading killer of Australian women.

“Although almost half of all deaths from heart attacks are women, only one in two women are confident they would know what to do if they were having a heart attack,” she said.



“Women are more likely to experience atypical symptoms of a heart attack (such as jaw, shoulder, neck or back pain). Educating women on the warning signs of heart attack and what to do if they experience symptoms is key.



“Highlighting these warning signs, along with increasing awareness of risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking and being overweight are essential to improving the heart health of Australian women.