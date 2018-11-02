Crews still working on storm damage

SIX ACT State Emergency Service crews, with four from NSW, are this morning working through the 31 outstanding jobs after yesterday’s late storms cut a swathe of damage across the ACT.

About 150 calls for assistance were received by the ACTSES from 4pm yesterday (November 2).

Seven ACTSES crews assisted by five NSWSES crews worked through the majority of jobs overnight, which were mostly for trees and branches down. ACT Fire & Rescue and Transport Canberra and City Services also assisted to clear trees and branches down across roads.

Most of the calls were from the Tuggeranong region.

For storm and flood assistance call the ACT State Emergency Service on 132 500.