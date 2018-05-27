Music / Haydn’s “The Seasons”, ANU Choral Society (SCUNA). At St Andrew’s Church, Forrest, May 26. Reviewed by JUDITH CRISPIN
Review / Concert inspired by love of music
Music / Haydn’s “The Seasons”, ANU Choral Society (SCUNA). At St Andrew’s Church, Forrest, May 26. Reviewed by JUDITH CRISPIN
Charles Hudson, a very musical lyric tenor, was stronger in secco recitatives than Arias, let down by sagging mellismas in some places. His performance of the recitative and accompagnato “A crystal pavement lies the pool”, against sparse organ lines, was excellent.
Rachel Duncan gave us sparkling top notes and expressive lines. The acoustic of the church was not suited to her coloratura, but she compensated as the night went on.
Conductor Leonard Weiss and organist Anthony Smith, were sure hands, keeping choir and orchestra together and supporting soloists in difficult times. But to see those community singers, those community musicians, demonstrating such obvious love and commitment to music was genuinely uplifting.
And, all in all, they did a reasonable job. There were persistent intonation problems across both groups, with notable exceptions by double bassists Hayley Manning and Lizzy Collier (always perfect), and also the problems of dragging tempi. But the spirit of the work was there. It was joyful or austere, stately or full of chirping crickets. The Austrian countryside did indeed manifest, perhaps because of, and not in spite of, the imperfections. One thing Callas showed us, or Paderevski, or Lhévinne, is that perfection is sometimes overrated.
There was one lovely moment in particular, the very last Double Chorus with solos “And when it dawns, the glorious morn”. Everything was right. The choir and orchestra, perfectly in tune, perfectly in time, and all three soloists glimmering above them like stars. It reminded me of the training montage in “Rocky IV”, where you’re really rooting for the hero as he falls on his face over and over and over, but it is all worth it when he rises triumphantly at the end. Marvellous. I hope SCUNA continues this present path and produces more and more large oratorios – because sometimes a great love of music is more inspiring than great musicians.
