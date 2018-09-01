‘Abhorrent’ driver drunk and speeding through school zone

POLICE have described the conduct of a Latham man booked for being nearly five times over the legal limit for alcohol and speeding through a school zone as “abhorrent”.

About 3.45pm on Friday (August 31) the driver was clocked doing 76 kilometres km/h in a 40km/h school zone on Hardwick Crescent, Holt.

Police stopped the vehicle and 38-year-old driver returned a positive reading for alcohol.

He was taken to Belconnen Police Station, where after breath analysis he recorded a reading of 0.247 – almost five times the legal limit (0.05).

The man’s driver licence was immediately suspended and he will be summons to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.

Officer in charge of Traffic Operations Sgt David Wills said he was staggered by the stupidity of the driver.

“The actions and driving conduct of this man are abhorrent,” he said.

“To drive at nearly double the speed limit and almost five times the legal alcohol limit is irresponsible and dangerous.

“It’s particularly disappointing to see considering driving conditions were wet, and the area had a high amount of pedestrian movement with many children walking in the area after school.”