A MAN who was attempting to rob The Cook Grocer with a large kitchen knife earlier this month fled the store after he was confronted by staff. The man left the store on Cook Place […]
About 100 evacuated from the Mint
ABOUT 100 people have been evacuated from the Royal Australian Mint after the alarm was triggered by gas.
ACT Ambulance Service paramedics assessed one patient on scene, at about 10am but transport to hospital was not needed.
There is no risk to the public or surrounding area.
No comments yet.