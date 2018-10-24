About 100 evacuated from the Mint

ABOUT 100 people have been evacuated from the Royal Australian Mint after the alarm was triggered by gas. 

ACT Ambulance Service paramedics assessed one patient on scene, at about 10am but transport to hospital was not needed. 

There is no risk to the public or surrounding area.

