AC/DC coins struck by lightning

The experiment was conducted in the “Caged Lightning” exhibition at Questacon, which produces lightning using a Tesla coil. Ten AC/DC 50 cent pieces, featuring the group’s high voltage logos and design elements from AC/DC albums, were “Thunderstruck” with 3,500,000 volts of lightning.

Ten of the 30,000 coins were “thunderstruck” and will be randomly sent to 10 customers who order their “AC/DC – 45 Years of Thunder” uncirculated coin through the Mint’s online store or contact centre.

“To help the 10 lucky customers identify their ‘Thunderstruck’ coins, we have added unique frosting to the coin’s AC/DC logo.”

The Mint’s production of two AC/DC coins, celebrating the 45th anniversary of the band, adds legal tender status to its list of accolades.

The second coin minted for AC/DC’s anniversary is the Mint’s first nickel-plated coin. Not only black, its detailed design is minted on a triangular blank to resemble a guitar pick. The design elements have also been drawn from AC/DC’s album artwork and the amp-inspired packaging includes an actual guitar pick.