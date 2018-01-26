ACT scientist Senior Australian of the Year

He was selected as the ACT Senior Australian of the Year late last year.

From his long-term base at the ANU, Dr Graham Farquhar is tackling some of the most profound challenges facing humanity and the environment by helping to solve the world’s food challenges.

After growing up with a Tasmanian farming background, Dr Farquhar has used his love of science to deliver practical benefits to the agricultural sector. His study of mathematics and physics formed the bedrock of a career creating mathematical models of how plants work.

Dr Farquhar has received a string of accolades during his distinguished career for his research examining how water efficient crops can protect food security in a changing climate. Importantly, he has worked to improve world food security by developing strains of wheat that can grow with less water.

In 2017, Dr Farquhar became the first Australian to win a Kyoto Prize – the most prestigious international award for fields not traditionally honoured with a Nobel Prize.

