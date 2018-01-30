A PERSON has been stabbed while trying to help a friend who was being assaulted in the carpark of a fast food outlet on Canberra Avenue and Nyrang Street, Fyshwick. The friend, a woman, had been […]
ACT’s emergency services remain the quickest
FOR the sixth year in a row Canberra’s emergency services have recorded the best response times in the country according to the latest report on the delivery of government services.Minister for Police and Emergency Services Mick Gentleman says that for the sixth year in a row, ACT Ambulance Service response times are the best in the country, and for the second year in a row ACT Fire & Rescue is the fastest responder to structure fire nationally.
The report, published by the Productivity Commission, uses emergency incidents attended by the ACT Ambulance Service, ACT Fire & Rescue, ACT Rural Fire Service and the ACT State Emergency Services for the period between July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2017.
The report showed increased demand for ambulance services meant response times were seconds slower than last financial year but, Mr Gentleman says additional frontline resources hitting the road this year will ensure response times remain the fastest.
