ACT’s emergency services remain the quickest

FOR the sixth year in a row Canberra’s emergency services have recorded the best response times in the country according to the latest report on the delivery of government services.

The report, published by the Productivity Commission, uses emergency incidents attended by the ACT Ambulance Service, ACT Fire & Rescue, ACT Rural Fire Service and the ACT State Emergency Services for the period between July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2017.

The report showed increased demand for ambulance services meant response times were seconds slower than last financial year but, Mr Gentleman says additional frontline resources hitting the road this year will ensure response times remain the fastest.

