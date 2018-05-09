Agitated man hops in woman’s car and demands keys

As the woman entered her Toyota Corolla at about 6.30pm an unknown man approached the driver’s door and demanded the car keys from her.

The woman refused and the man became increasingly agitated before she was able to shut the driver’s door. He then went to the other side of the car and sat in the front passenger seat and again demanded the keys.

The woman screamed and pushed the man out of the car before he left the scene, and was last seen walking along Morisset Street.

Police would like to speak to a man described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 20 to 30-years-old, 165-170cm tall with a solid build and clean shaven.

The man was last seen wearing a dark-coloured top with a white stripe down the sleeves with white writing on the chest or similar, and was carrying a black backpack.

The incident is shown in the top left of the screen in the first part of the CCTV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Queanbeyan police, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000 or online via nsw.crimestoppers.com. au/

