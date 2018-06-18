Air clear as scrapyard fire comes under control

FIREFIGHTERS have worked overnight to bring the scrap metal and tyre yard in Underwood Street, Beard, under control.

Smoke has dissipated and air quality tests by the Hazmat Unit have shown to be clear with no contaminants from the fire able to be detected. Air quality testing will continue today (June 18).

Fire & Rescue NSW and Air Aviation crews left the scene just before midnight. Six ACT Fire & Rescue crews remain on scene today. The burnt area is 50m x 20m.

The Country Rail Network has advised the rail line between Canberra and Queanbeyan will operate as usual today.