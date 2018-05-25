Amal tells story of survival

In her film, “From Under the Rubble,” veteran Australian writer, producer and director, Anne Tsoulis, gives voice to the civilian perspective on war, calling attention to the fact that the overwhelming majority of those killed and injured in conflict zones are women and children.

It focuses on a peaceful, close-knit family of farmers in Gaza – the Samounis – 48 members of whom were killed when they were herded into a house by the Israeli Defence Force and then fired upon, as part of Israel’s battle with Hamas in January, 2009.

The film was produced by John Moore, of Sensible Films, who has a list of significant films that include “Thompson of Arnhem Land”, “Menzies & Churchill at War”, “Monash: The Forgotten Anzac” and more recently “Putuparri and the Rainmakers”.

The film is narrated largely by Amal Samouni, who was nine years old when the house she was sheltered in was bombed. She still lives with more than 15 pieces of shrapnel in her head.

Together with her mother Zeenat and her surviving siblings, Amal pieces the family story together, moment by moment, for the camera.

“From Under The Rubble,” screening and Q & A with Anne Tsoulis, National Film and Sound Archive Theatrette, 6.30pm, Friday May 25. Bookings to nfsa.gov.au