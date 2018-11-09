Anti animal abuse protestors target Queanbeyan Show

A GROUP of protestors will gather at the Queanbeyan Show tomorrow (November 10) to oppose animal abuse at the grounds.

Organised by the Anti-Speciesist Action Collective the protestors are against how the show normalises animal abuse as “good wholesome country fun”.

They will be from 4.30pm to 6pm expressing their belief that the exploitation of animals for entertainment is downright cruel and has no place in a civilised society, no matter how much “tradition” and “history” it is hidden behind.

Anti-Speciesist Action Collective says: “We call on the Queanbeyan-Palerang Council to no longer approve events that exploit animals for entertainment, and for the Queanbeyan Show Society to bring the show into the 21st Century.”

“From sheep herding by dogs to bull-riding and bucking horses, petting zoos to crocodile encounters, it is staggering that any one of these events could be approved, let alone all of them,” says the collective.