Anyone seen missing Stanley?

He is described as being of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander in appearance, about 175cm (5’9”) tall, with a solid build and short, dark hair.

Stanley was wearing a blue lacrosse shirt, white long sleeve top, grey tracksuit pants, a gold Gucci baseball cap and gold and black Nike shoes. He has tattoos on his hands.

Police and Stanley’s family have concerns for his wellbeing and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information that could help police is urged to call 131 444.