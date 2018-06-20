THERE was no birthday cake in sight, but a hearty round of “Happy Birthday, dear $2 coin” was heard echoing around the Royal Australian Mint this morning (June 20) as staff and media gathered to […]
Anyone seen missing Stanley?
Stanley was wearing a blue lacrosse shirt, white long sleeve top, grey tracksuit pants, a gold Gucci baseball cap and gold and black Nike shoes. He has tattoos on his hands.
Police and Stanley’s family have concerns for his wellbeing and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.
Anyone with information that could help police is urged to call 131 444.
