Armed man jumps over counter to threaten staff

A MAN armed with a 15cm knife jumped over the counter of a store at Belconnen Mall, threatened staff and stole cash and cigarettes.

The man entered the store at about 10.30am yesterday (October 30) and was arrested by police a shot time after.

He will face the ACT Magistrates Court today.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact 1800 333000 or report via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6324935.