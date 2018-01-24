Armed men target Greenway’s Vikings Club

THE Vikings Club on the corner of Athllon Drive and Rowland Rees Crescent, Greenway, was robbed by two armed men during the early hours of January 20.

The men entered the club at about 3.05am, approached staff and forced them into the rear office. The staff complied with the demands of the men, before the two offenders fled the club.

The men were last seen running in a southerly direction towards the Alpha Hotel Canberra.

The first man is described as wearing a black face-covering, a bulky black hooded jacket and black track pants, armed with a small axe and conducted electrical weapon.

The second man is described as solid build, wearing a black face-covering, a dark-coloured jacket with light-coloured sleeves, dark-coloured pants, armed with a shortened firearm.

Police urge anyone with information to contact 131 444, or to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, quoting reference number 6224543.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

