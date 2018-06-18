‘Armed’ robber takes sports car from owners

A MAN believed to be armed made off with a black HSV Club Sport sedan with ACT registration YMN 10S having held up its owners in a carpark on the corner of Cowlishaw and Reed Streets, Greenway.

Police say that at about 9.30pm last Monday (June 11) the two victims were in the carpark when they were approached by the man who demanded the keys to their vehicle. The victims complied and the car was last seen on Cowlishaw Street, turning left on to Reed Street.

About 9.45pm, the vehicle was reported to being alight on Point Hut Crossings.

Anyone with information, including dash-cam or CCTV footage, that could assist police to call 1800 33 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.