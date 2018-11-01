Arts / 3000 schools gather for ‘One Song’

SCHOOLS from Queanbeyan, Braidwood, Bungendore, Sutton, Gundaroo and the region will be among more than 3000 schools in the country taking part in Australia’s largest free school music participation program, “Music Count Us In”.

The initiative, which kicked off today (November 1), has been growing steadily since 2007. Every year students take part, learning the song in the lead up to “Celebration Day”, which sees students all around the country sing the same song, written by students, on the same day, at the same time.

TV identity Justine Clark is this year’s program mentor. Earlier this year she joined five talented student songwriters from around the country, who came together to write this year’s Music Count Us song, “One Song”.

The workshop took place at Sydney’s Golden Retriever recording studio along with program ambassador John Foreman, who offered expert guidance to the students.

Readers can listen to “One Song” at: musicaustralia.org.au/program/countusin/the-song/2018-program-song/