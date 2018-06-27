Arts / Around the galleries

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MEGALO Print Studio + Gallery has announced the first Megalo International Print Prize with an impressive $18,500 in prize money, made up of first prize, $10,000; second prize, $5000 and people’s choice, $1000, with the Lerida estate acquisitive prize of $2500. Entries to megalo.org by 5pm, September 23. Artists may enter up to two works each.

AS part of the Winter Film Series, Robin McKenna’s film “Gift,” shot in British Columbia, Rome, Nevada and Australia, explores how artistic expression and generosity of spirit are an antidote to materialism. James O Fairfax Theatre, National Gallery of Australia, 6.30pm Wednesday, June 27, bookings to nga.gov.au

AS well, Talia Smith, who identifies with her Cook Island, Samoan and NZ European heritage, showcases video artworks paired with poetic writing that ruminates on distance, in “A Long Distance Relationship (One to Three)”, which resulted from a year-long video project attempts to make sense of the emotional and physical distance between the past, present and the future. Both shows are in the Huw Davies Gallery, Manuka Arts Centre, June 27-July 22. Opening 6pm, Wednesday, June 27, all welcome.

ARTISTS Julie Spencer and Tim Brook will talk about their current exhibitions, “City Lights” and “Australian Landscape” respectively at M16 Artspace, Blaxland Crescent, Griffith, 1pm-2pm, Thursday, June 28, free event, all welcome.

CANBERRA Contemporary Art Space’s “Choose Your Own Adventure” members’ show opens at 6pm on Friday (June 29) with the winner of $500 announced on the night. All welcome but new members are encouraged to sign up at ccas.com.au/membership

PULITZER Prize-winning art critic Sebastian Smee will present the keynote address in a forum at the National Portrait Gallery on Saturday (June 30) and Sunday (July 1). The forum will be preceded by the inaugural Andrew Sayers Memorial Lecture, presented by Prof Tim Bonyhady, at 6pm on Friday (June 29). Bookings and the full program at portrait.gov.au

ANU Classics Museum is holding a happy hour in the museum, (AD Hope Building, ANU) at 6pm-7.30pm on Friday, June 29. Guest speaker will be Dr Ina Kehrberg-Ostrasz, who excavated for several decades in Jerash in Jordan. A donation of $5 per person will go to support the museum and its activities.