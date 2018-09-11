Arts / Around the galleries

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

THE ACT Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects partners with the National Gallery of Australia on Wednesdays this month for the contemporary Australian architects “speaker series”. This week, David Welsh and Chris Major from Sydney based architects Welsh + Major will be the guests. At James O Fairfax Theatre, NGA, 6pm (doors open 5.30pm), Wednesday, September 12. Bookings to nga.gov.au

ANTONIA Aitken’s “Walking and drawing” workshop will take place at the National Gallery of Australia from 1.30pm–3.30pm this Sunday, September 16. Bookings to nga.gov.au

Entries are now open for the National Photographic Portrait Prize 2019, with the winner set to receive $52,000 in cash and prizes, including superb contributions from new sponsor, Canon Australia. Entries to nppp.portrait.gov.au are open until 9am on October 23.

THE Merce Cunningham Dance residency, “Art for lunch”, has opened its rehearsals for viewing. Funded by the US Government, they’ll be held in the NGA Contemporary galleries, from 12.45pm–1.45pm, September 12-14. Free but bookings essential to nga.gov.au

FRIDAY Night Live at the NGA this week celebrates all things American Masters, with words, from curator Lucina Ward, Andy Warhol-inspired food and drink and performances by Merce Cunningham residency dancers and the Brass Knuckle Brass Band. The night runs from 6pm-8pm. Bookings to nga.gov.au