Arts / Around the galleries
Arts editor HELEN MUSA shares Canberra’s newest gallery openings
THE ACT Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects partners with the National Gallery of Australia on Wednesdays this month for the contemporary Australian architects “speaker series”. This week, David Welsh and Chris Major from Sydney based architects Welsh + Major will be the guests. At James O Fairfax Theatre, NGA, 6pm (doors open 5.30pm), Wednesday, September 12. Bookings to nga.gov.auTHE Chancery of the Embassy of Brazil has an exhibition, “Eyes of the Sea”, reflecting paintings and drawings of Brazil by botanists, naturalists and artists in the 19th century when Rio was one of the main ports to replenish ships heading towards “Terra Australis”. There are 47 images by four artists who depicted their journey through Brazil. The replicas displayed are full-size reproductions of works in the collection of the National Library of Australia. 19 Forster crescent, Yarralumla, September 12 to October 12, during business hours.
ANTONIA Aitken’s “Walking and drawing” workshop will take place at the National Gallery of Australia from 1.30pm–3.30pm this Sunday, September 16. Bookings to nga.gov.auLEONIE Andrews uses stitch to foreground the way people’s lives are bound together, interwoven in culture and stitched in time. In “Between Here and Now” explores the contradiction between the stillness of a moment and the flow of everyday life. At Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Furneaux street, Manuka, 11am-5pm, Friday to Sunday, until September 16.
Entries are now open for the National Photographic Portrait Prize 2019, with the winner set to receive $52,000 in cash and prizes, including superb contributions from new sponsor, Canon Australia. Entries to nppp.portrait.gov.au are open until 9am on October 23.CRAFT ACT has a series of artist floor talks to accompany “Place Makers”, its 2018 members exhibition. Next up is on furniture, as well as mixed media and design. It’ll be held on level two, at the North building, in Civic Square, from 12.30pm, Thursday, September 13. All welcome.
THE Merce Cunningham Dance residency, “Art for lunch”, has opened its rehearsals for viewing. Funded by the US Government, they’ll be held in the NGA Contemporary galleries, from 12.45pm–1.45pm, September 12-14. Free but bookings essential to nga.gov.au
FRIDAY Night Live at the NGA this week celebrates all things American Masters, with words, from curator Lucina Ward, Andy Warhol-inspired food and drink and performances by Merce Cunningham residency dancers and the Brass Knuckle Brass Band. The night runs from 6pm-8pm. Bookings to nga.gov.au
