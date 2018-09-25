Arts / Around the galleries

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A LOCAL Aboriginal guide will take participants into the gardens of the NGA to learn about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture through bush tucker foraging, before discovering fascinating stories as they tour the ATSI Galleries. From 10.30am–12.30pm, September 29. Bookings to nga.gov.au

M16’s “Sunset Soiree” is its annual fundraising dinner with guest Nick Mitzevich, who is the new NGA director. Barton’s Burbury Terrace, 7pm-10pm, Tuesday, November 13. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

THE exhibition “Waterways” is a reflection of five Canberra artists’ experiences of water, fleeting moments of nature, seaside architecture, travel and separation. It’ll be at The Link, Ginninderry, 90 Stockdill Drive, Holt, until November 6. The official opening is 2pm, Saturday, September 29.

“ART, Not Apart” returns on March 16 next year across NewActon, The Shine Dome, and the National Film and Sound Archive for a curated outburst of performances, exhibitions, film, projection, installations, interactive experiences and two after-parties. The festival invites artists to present soulful and site-specific works. Expressions of interest by November 1 and information to artnotapart.com

66A Princes Highway, Bodalla,

PHOTOACCESS has launched the second edition of “Double Exposure”, a valuable supported artist residency program offering one interstate or international photo-based artist a five-week opportunity to produce new work, using PhotoAccess’ darkroom and facilities. It also includes a solo exhibition in the PhotoAccess Huw Davies Gallery in November 2019. Applications to photoaccess.org.au by November 18.

THE ACT Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects is partnering with the National Gallery of Australia on Wednesdays throughout September for the Contemporary Australian Architects Speaker Series. This week, the last, the speaker will be Richard Hassell from WOHA (Singapore). At James O Fairfax Theatre, 6pm (doors open 5.30pm) Wednesday, September 26. Bookings to nga.gov.au

RARE and unusual items from the area once known as the Land District of Queanbeyan can be seen in “180 Mementos | 180 Years”. It’ll be launched at The Q, 5.30pm, Thursday, September 27. Everyone is welcome and the exhibition runs until October 14. To confirm interest, email qbn@qbncityofchampions.com.au

MEGALO is calling for applications from local, national and international artists for its 2019 Artist-in-Residence Program. It’s open to Australian and International artists at all stages of their careers. Details and applications by October 31 to megalo.org