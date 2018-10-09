Arts / Around the galleries

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

THEN, a two-day Aboriginal Memorial symposium will take place from 9.30am to 4.30pm, October 12-13, examining the ongoing significance of The Aboriginal Memorial (1987–1988) and its context within contemporary art, Yolngu culture and creative practice.

THE last floor talk in “Place Makers”, 2018 Craft ACT Members Exhibition, will see metals and glass artists give insights into their practice. Craft ACT: Craft and Design Centre, North Building, Civic Square, 10.30am–12.30pm, Thursday, October 11. All welcome.

“THREE Days of Design” is a pop up event driven by five local women designers, makers and curators, all celebrating contemporary homewares, furniture, jewellery and wearable art. BDA Interiors, Polka Luka, One of Twelve, Gingerfinch and Cathy Zhang Ceramics are launching the popup at BDA Interiors, on the corner of Franklin and Furneaux Street, Manuka, 6pm-9pm, Friday, October 12. All welcome. The show will continue from 10am-4pm, Saturday and Sunday, October 13-14.

THIS year the Canberra Bonsai Society’s annual show is being held at Canberra High School, Bindubi Street, Macquarie. The display will feature high quality bonsai from the collections of CBS members, including some created by local artists currently represented in the National Bonsai and Penjing Collection of Australia at the National Arboretum. “Bonsai Basics” sessions will also run from 10am-1pm daily. Visitors will be able to vote for their favourite bonsai with the show open from 9am-5pm, October 13-14.