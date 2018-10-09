Arts / Around the galleries

HELEN MUSA’s weekly arts column features opening concerts and shows in Canberra
Arts editor HELEN MUSA shares Canberra’s newest gallery openings
THEN, a two-day Aboriginal Memorial symposium will take place from 9.30am to 4.30pm, October 12-13, examining the ongoing significance of The Aboriginal Memorial (1987–1988) and its context within contemporary art, Yolngu culture and creative practice.CANBERRA artist Kerry Johns is exhibiting her landscapes of the Canberra and the south coast regions in “The Way of the Forest”. She says: “My studio is in the rural landscape of Bywong, between Lake George and Canberra. The paddocks are dun coloured and dry, bordered by graceful smooth white trees that form into elegant dance lines beside the roads.” At Artsite Galleries, 165 Salisbury Road, Camperdown, Sydney, until October 28.
THE last floor talk in “Place Makers”, 2018 Craft ACT Members Exhibition, will see metals and glass artists give insights into their practice. Craft ACT: Craft and Design Centre, North Building, Civic Square, 10.30am–12.30pm, Thursday, October 11. All welcome.
“THREE Days of Design” is a pop up event driven by five local women designers, makers and curators, all celebrating contemporary homewares, furniture, jewellery and wearable art. BDA Interiors, Polka Luka, One of Twelve, Gingerfinch and Cathy Zhang Ceramics are launching the popup at BDA Interiors, on the corner of Franklin and Furneaux Street, Manuka, 6pm-9pm, Friday, October 12. All welcome. The show will continue from 10am-4pm, Saturday and Sunday, October 13-14.BELCONNEN Community Gallery’s “Piece of Mind” series presents a mixed media community exhibition in celebration of Mental Health Week (October 9–19), with an opening by Mental Health Minister Shane Rattenbury and a celebration at 5.30pm today, October 10. At Belconnen Community Gallery, Belconnen Community Centre, Swanson Court, Belconnen. All welcome. The exhibition continues until October 19. MANY Canberra suburbs are home to the distinctive concrete bus shelters designed by architect Clem Cummings in 1975. Nearly 500 shelters remain in place and over the past four years artist Trevor Dickinson has selected the most striking examples to draw and develop into digital prints, which are now on show at Canberra Museum and Gallery until January 27. “INTERSPATIAL”, Nyx Mathews’s exhibition of speculative, materially ambiguous, often slightly unsteady objects examining “the interaction of anthropogenic environments and human beings”, is at ANCA Gallery, 1 Rosevear Place, Dickson, 12pm-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday, October 10–21. Opening 6pm, Wednesday, October 10. All welcome.
THIS year the Canberra Bonsai Society’s annual show is being held at Canberra High School, Bindubi Street, Macquarie. The display will feature high quality bonsai from the collections of CBS members, including some created by local artists currently represented in the National Bonsai and Penjing Collection of Australia at the National Arboretum. “Bonsai Basics” sessions will also run from 10am-1pm daily. Visitors will be able to vote for their favourite bonsai with the show open from 9am-5pm, October 13-14.SHARON Peoples’ “Bird Portraits”, embroidered images of birds, flowers and portraits, illustrates the point that in many cultures birds are the messengers between earth and sky, between humans and a spiritual realm. Meet the artist for drinks at Narek Galleries, 5/3 Wapengo Street, Bermagui, from 4pm–6pm, Saturday, October 13. The exhibitions runs from Wednesday to Saturday until November 10.
