Arts / Around the galleries

JAMES Meyer, the curator at National Gallery of Art in Washington will deliver the keynote address at the “American Masters” symposium, “Minimalist/Maximalist”, James O Fairfax Theatre, NGA, October 19-20. Details and bookings to nga.gov.au

SCULPTURE by the Sea, Bondi is billed as the world’s largest annual, free-to-the-public, outdoor sculpture exhibition. It launches at Marks Park, Tamarama at 11am, Thursday, October 18. It’ll run for more than three weeks and feature more than 100 sculptures.

IN Lanyon’s spring walk and talk, curator of “The Soldier Settlers of Tuggeranong”, Jenny Horsfield, will give a talk about the eight men who took up land on the former Cunningham property of Tuggeranong, and about their struggles in the inter-war years. The talk runs at Lanyon Homestead from 11am–12pm, Sunday, October 21, and then runs from 10am-4pm, Tuesday to Sunday, until November 11. The talk needs to be booked by Thursday at eventbrite.com.au

QUEANBEYAN–Palerang Regional Council Arts Trail is so huge this year that they’re running it over two weekends. The first takes in Queanbeyan, Captain’s Flat and Bungendore and runs 10am-4pm, Saturday and Sunday, October 20-21. Maps for the trail can be found at visit queanbeyan.com.au/qprc-arts-trail

30 Aurora Avenue, Queanbeyan East, at 6pm, Friday, October 19, but the exhibitions run from October 17 to November 4.

THE National Museum of Australia’s Lily Withycombe, an expert on Rome, will talk about the design of “Rome: City and Empire”, an exhibition now at the NMA. She will also address the reasons for her enduring interest in ancient Rome. Larry Sitsky Room in the ANU School of Music, 6.30pm, Thursday, October 16.

BUNGENDORE Wood Works is now celebrating its 35th year in partnership with the Australian Wood Review Magazine, which is celebrating its 100th issue. Together they’re staging the exhibition “Studio Furniture” at Bungendore Wood Works Gallery from October 20 to January 31.