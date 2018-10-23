“The atmosphere at Prego is great. It’s relaxed, vibrant and engaging. The outdoor dining area is large and a great spot for absorbing the scenery (and people watching),” writes WENDY JOHNSON
Arts / Around the galleries
Arts editor HELEN MUSA shares Canberra’s newest gallery openings
MEGALO Print Studio + Gallery is staging exhibition featuring works by Simryn Gill, Julia Gorman, Brent Harris and John Nixon, produced in collaboration with Negative Press, a publisher of limited edition prints and artists’ books by contemporary Australian artists. At Megalo, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, from October 27 to November 17. Opening 2pm Saturday, October 27. All welcome.CHILDREN from Belconnen Community Centre are celebrating Children’s Week with the exhibition ”A World of Wonder with Rights”, at Belconnen Community Gallery, Swanson Court, Belconnen, 9am-5pm, October 23 to November 16. The opening celebration begins at 5.30pm, Wednesday, October 24. All welcome. CARLOS Barrios is a figurative artist born in El Salvador who lives in Currumbin Valley Queensland and works on paper, canvas and ceramic. His artworks are populated by figures and faces, totems and animals – rendered in loose, dreamy marks. “Fiesta” is his joyful collection of paintings about humanity and the condition of being human in our universe. At Aarwun Gallery, Shop 11, Federation Square, O Hanlon Place, Gold Creek. It opens at 3pm, Saturday, October 27. All welcome. NANCY Sever Gallery is presenting an exhibition of recent works by Kate Stevens, who has always been attracted to the landscape around Braidwood, where she lives and works. But the works in this exhibition were produced while also working on a series of paintings about Aleppo – a contrast between the unfamiliarity of the foreign and the familiarity of home, she says. “Scenes from an Afternoon”, at Gorman Arts Centre (corner of Currong and Batman Street), Braddon, 11am-5pm, October 24 to November 1, Wednesday to Sunday. Stevens’ exhibition “Drones over Aleppo”, is at Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Gorman Arts Centre, 11am-5pm, Tuesday to Saturday, until November 17. “MOOD Shifts” by Debra Jurss is an exhibition that explores the flow and movement of emotions and the strong positive impact of people’s surrounding landscape. Her art is created through unique methods of working with glass. At ANCA Gallery, 1 Rosevear Place, Dickson, opening 6pm, Wednesday, October 24, then continues until November 11. FOR the first time, Bilk Gallery co-directors and mother and daughter creators, Helen Aitken-Kuhnen and Mio Kuhnen are exhibiting exclusively together. Each artist will present their own bodies of work, and as the title suggests, these works highlight how each transfers their thoughts and inspirations into wearable objects. Opening at Bilk Gallery, 12 Palmerston Lane, Manuka, 6pm-8pm, Friday, October 26. Then the show continues until November 23.
THE Museum of Australian Democracy is opening a new “craftivism” (craft and activism) exhibition showing four never before seen quilts, each embroidered with the articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the UDHR. The 131 artists involved have been led by Australian “craftivist” Tal Fitzpatrick and her USA counterpart Stephanie Dunlap. At MoAD, Old Parliament house, King George Terrace, Parkes, opens October 25.
No comments yet.