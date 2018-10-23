Arts / Around the galleries

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MEGALO Print Studio + Gallery is staging exhibition featuring works by Simryn Gill, Julia Gorman, Brent Harris and John Nixon, produced in collaboration with Negative Press, a publisher of limited edition prints and artists’ books by contemporary Australian artists. At Megalo, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, from October 27 to November 17. Opening 2pm Saturday, October 27. All welcome.

THE Museum of Australian Democracy is opening a new “craftivism” (craft and activism) exhibition showing four never before seen quilts, each embroidered with the articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the UDHR. The 131 artists involved have been led by Australian “craftivist” Tal Fitzpatrick and her USA counterpart Stephanie Dunlap. At MoAD, Old Parliament house, King George Terrace, Parkes, opens October 25.