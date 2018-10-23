Arts / Around the galleries

Arts editor HELEN MUSA shares Canberra’s newest gallery openings

‘Folding Indigo’, by Keiko Amenomori-Schmeisser

CRAFTACT has two new exhibitions opening. “Folding Indigo”, by Keiko Amenomori-Schmeisser, brings a modern, three-dimensional perspective to the ancient crafts of Japanese shibori and indigo dyeing. The second exhibition, “The void: Reimagining”, is an exploration of Italian-born Canberra architect Enrico Taglietti’s 1955 statement that Canberra was the “perfect void”. At CraftACT: Craft and Design Centre, Level 1, North Building, October 25 to December 15. Opening by Virginia Rigney, at Canberra Museum & Gallery, 6pm, Thursday, October 25. All welcome.

MEGALO Print Studio + Gallery is staging exhibition featuring works by Simryn Gill, Julia Gorman, Brent Harris and John Nixon, produced in collaboration with Negative Press, a publisher of limited edition prints and artists’ books by contemporary Australian artists. At Megalo, 21 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston, from October 27 to November 17. Opening 2pm Saturday, October 27. All welcome.

Children’s Week work

CHILDREN from Belconnen Community Centre are celebrating Children’s Week with the exhibition ”A World of Wonder with Rights”, at Belconnen Community Gallery, Swanson Court, Belconnen, 9am-5pm, October 23 to November 16. The opening celebration begins at 5.30pm, Wednesday, October 24. All welcome.

A work by Carlos Barrios

CARLOS Barrios is a figurative artist born in El Salvador who lives in Currumbin Valley Queensland and works on paper, canvas and ceramic. His artworks are populated by figures and faces, totems and animals – rendered in loose, dreamy marks. “Fiesta” is his joyful collection of paintings about humanity and the condition of being human in our universe. At Aarwun Gallery, Shop 11, Federation Square, O Hanlon Place, Gold Creek. It opens at 3pm, Saturday, October 27. All welcome.

‘Scenes from an afternoon’ by Kate Stevens

NANCY Sever Gallery is presenting an exhibition of recent works by Kate Stevens, who has always been attracted to the landscape around Braidwood, where she lives and works. But the works in this exhibition were produced while also working on a series of paintings about Aleppo – a contrast between the unfamiliarity of the foreign and the familiarity of home, she says. “Scenes from an Afternoon”, at Gorman Arts Centre (corner of Currong and Batman Street), Braddon, 11am-5pm, October 24  to November 1, Wednesday to Sunday. Stevens’ exhibition “Drones over Aleppo”, is at Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Gorman Arts Centre, 11am-5pm, Tuesday to Saturday, until November 17.

‘Decomposition’ by Debra Jurss, 2016, Glass. Photo Sam Cooper

“MOOD Shifts” by Debra Jurss is an exhibition that explores the flow and movement of emotions and the strong positive impact of people’s surrounding landscape. Her art is created through unique methods of working with glass. At ANCA Gallery, 1 Rosevear Place, Dickson, opening 6pm, Wednesday, October 24, then continues until November 11.

Work by Mio Kuhnen

FOR the first time, Bilk Gallery co-directors and mother and daughter creators, Helen Aitken-Kuhnen and Mio Kuhnen are exhibiting exclusively together. Each artist will present their own bodies of work, and as the title suggests, these works highlight how each transfers their thoughts and inspirations into wearable objects. Opening at Bilk Gallery, 12 Palmerston Lane, Manuka, 6pm-8pm, Friday, October 26. Then the show continues until November 23.

THE Museum of Australian Democracy is opening a new “craftivism” (craft and activism) exhibition showing four never before seen quilts, each embroidered with the articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the UDHR. The 131 artists involved have been led by Australian “craftivist” Tal Fitzpatrick and her USA counterpart Stephanie Dunlap. At MoAD, Old Parliament house, King George Terrace, Parkes, opens October 25.

 

 

