Arts / Around the galleries

BEAVER Galleries has two new exhibitions opening at 6pm, Thursday, November 8. The first exhibition is called “Small reflections: public and private” and it will feature artworks by Canberra’s most famous painter, Robert Boynes. Robert’s studies of the human figure within urban environments focuses on the anonymity of much contemporary social interaction. The second exhibition titled “A point of difference” will showcase ceramics by Kelly Austin, Dai Li and Kenji Uranishi. Both are at 81 Denison Street, Deakin, from 10am-5pm, Tuesday to Friday, and 9am-5pm, Saturday to Sunday, until November 25.

A PANEL discussion on “The Power of Scientific Images and Images of Science” will launch the photography exhibition “Focus on Photosynthesis”, showing work by the 15 finalists of a photography competition aimed at telling the story of the centre. Moderated by Cris Kennedy, this discussion will feature five speakers from diverse disciplines: Vivien Rolland; Erica Seccombe; Florence Danila; Florian Busch; and Melanie Bagg. At CSIRO Discovery Centre at Black Mountain, 12.30pm, Thursday, November 8. Free event but bookings to eventbrite.com.au

ARTIST Kerry McInnis’ solo exhibition “Farewell, Whiskers Creek”, is a celebration of the small creek that runs through the land where she and her sculptor partner have lived for 35 years. At Form Studio and Gallery, 1/30 Aurora Avenue, Queanbeyan, opening at 6pm on Wednesday, November 7 (all welcome) and running to November 25. “

ANOTHER Lanyon spring walk and talk, will be held at Lanyon when Jenny Horsfield, chair of MOTH (Minders of Tuggeranong Homestead) and curator of the current photographic exhibition, “The Soldier Settlers of Tuggeranong” will give a talk about the eight men who took up land on the former Cunningham property of Tuggeranong. She will also talk and about their own experiences of the war. 11am–12pm, Saturday, November 10. Free but bookings by November 8 to eventbrite.com.au

WORKS by Rose Chaffey, Peter Otton and Nicki Hall are on show at Carolyn Killen’s Ivy Hill Gallery, 1795 Bermagui, Tathra Road, Wapengo, 10am-5pm, Thursday to Sunday, November 8 to December 2.

THE National Portrait Gallery is bringing the Victorian era back to life in a special exhibition exploring the colour and character of post gold rush Australia. “Carte-o-mania!” celebrates the cute, quirky, intimate medium of the carte de visite – a diminutive style of studio photograph that took portraiture by storm in the 1860s. At the National Portrait Gallery, November 8 to April 22.

M16 Artspace has exhibitions “Reverie” by Jeremy Brown, “Pots” by Alan Howard, “Hidden Beauty”, in Chute Space, by Julia Landford and an exhibition by Robyn Schipp at NaturArt Lab. At 21 Blaxland Crescent Griffith, opening 6pm, Thursday, November 8 (all welcome) and then showing 1pm-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday, until November 25.

ALSO at M16, Sarah Murphy is showing her contemporary jewellery pieces, “Titanium Diamond”, the new exhibition retail space Pegboard, which will be changing every six weeks and will showcase products from local and regional makers.

CRAFT ACT is hosting an artist floor talk by Keiko Amenomori-Schmeisser on her solo exhibition, “Folding Indigo”. Amenomori-Schmeisser, who is one of the world’s leading shibori practitioners, brings a modern, three-dimensional perspective to the ancient craft of Japanese shibori (a sophisticated tie-dye resist process) and indigo dyeing. At Level 1 of the North Building in Civic, 12.30pm on Friday, November 9. All welcome, free event.

ALSO at Craft ACT is “The Void: Reimagining Enrico Taglietti”. Level 1, North Building, 180 London Circuit, until December 15.