Arts / Around the galleries

Arts editor HELEN MUSA shares Canberra’s newest gallery openings

An exhibit from the ‘Bungee’ exhibition

“THE Fantastic Garden” is a Youth Week exhibition showcasing work from the term one “Bungee” programs across Canberra, where all young people worked on a garden theme to represent growth and resilience. At the Belconnen Community Gallery, Swanson Court, Belconnen, until May 11, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm. 

TINA Hollis has lived in the Weston Creek area for 10 years, backing onto Cooleman Ridge Nature Park and Mt Arawang, where she has photographed flora, birds and scenery in all their glory at dawn. Now the Australian National Botanic Gardens is holding a free exhibition of her work, “Awakening to Beauty”, in the Visitor Centre gallery, 9.30am–4.30pm, daily, April 18 to May 18.

XAVIER Gargat, former director of the Ateliers of High Jewellery, Cartier, will share his insights into Cartier’s high fashion pieces. Exhibition entrance and glass of wine/champagne included. James O Fairfax Theatre, NGA, 6pm–8pm, Friday, April 20. Bookings to nga.gov.au

Excerpt from a work in ‘The Inner Apartment’

“THE Inner Apartment”, works by Shireen Taweel, Hoda Afshar and Leila El Rayes curated by Nur Shkembi is an exhibition of contemporary Australian Muslim art that explores the fractured beauty of the sacred and mundane, presented in association with the National Museum of Australia’s exhibition “So That You Might Know Each Other” is at the Nishi Gallery, 17 Kendall Lane, NewActon, from 11am to 3pm, April 20-July 22. The opening begins at 6pm, Friday, April 20. All welcome.

Rachel Powell Laminate Memories No.1, 2018, acrylic paint, mica pigment, silk and varnish on linen

NEW paintings and textile works by Rachel Powell, “Material Fixations”, abstractly explore the layering of memories through the application of lines and scrap material.  CCAS Manuka, 19 Furneaux Street, Manuka. Opens 6pm, April 19, and then runs Friday to Sunday, 11am-5pm, to April 29.

