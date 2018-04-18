Arts / Around the galleries

TINA Hollis has lived in the Weston Creek area for 10 years, backing onto Cooleman Ridge Nature Park and Mt Arawang, where she has photographed flora, birds and scenery in all their glory at dawn. Now the Australian National Botanic Gardens is holding a free exhibition of her work, “Awakening to Beauty”, in the Visitor Centre gallery, 9.30am–4.30pm, daily, April 18 to May 18.

XAVIER Gargat, former director of the Ateliers of High Jewellery, Cartier, will share his insights into Cartier’s high fashion pieces. Exhibition entrance and glass of wine/champagne included. James O Fairfax Theatre, NGA, 6pm–8pm, Friday, April 20. Bookings to nga.gov.au

