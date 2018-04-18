Arts / Around the galleries

CANBERRA-raised soprano Chloe Lankshear is one of our rising stars. A featured performer at the coming Canberra International Music Festival, the second-year student at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music will be seen singing the role […]
TINA Hollis has lived in the Weston Creek area for 10 years, backing onto Cooleman Ridge Nature Park and Mt Arawang, where she has photographed flora, birds and scenery in all their glory at dawn. Now the Australian National Botanic Gardens is holding a free exhibition of her work, “Awakening to Beauty”, in the Visitor Centre gallery, 9.30am–4.30pm, daily, April 18 to May 18.
XAVIER Gargat, former director of the Ateliers of High Jewellery, Cartier, will share his insights into Cartier’s high fashion pieces. Exhibition entrance and glass of wine/champagne included. James O Fairfax Theatre, NGA, 6pm–8pm, Friday, April 20. Bookings to nga.gov.au“THE Inner Apartment”, works by Shireen Taweel, Hoda Afshar and Leila El Rayes curated by Nur Shkembi is an exhibition of contemporary Australian Muslim art that explores the fractured beauty of the sacred and mundane, presented in association with the National Museum of Australia’s exhibition “So That You Might Know Each Other” is at the Nishi Gallery, 17 Kendall Lane, NewActon, from 11am to 3pm, April 20-July 22. The opening begins at 6pm, Friday, April 20. All welcome. NEW paintings and textile works by Rachel Powell, “Material Fixations”, abstractly explore the layering of memories through the application of lines and scrap material. CCAS Manuka, 19 Furneaux Street, Manuka. Opens 6pm, April 19, and then runs Friday to Sunday, 11am-5pm, to April 29.
