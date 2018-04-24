THE eight-day celebration of Dance Week kicks off in Canberra this weekend, coinciding with International Dance Day and concluding on May 6. It opens with “Big Dance”, choreographed by Frances Rings, of Bangarra fame, and […]
Arts / Around the galleries
Arts editor HELEN MUSA shares Canberra’s newest gallery openings
ONE-hundred artefacts from the Vatican Anima Mundi Museum and the Sharjah Museums Authority are on show in “So That You Might Know Each Other”, marking the achievements of Muslim people around the world. At the National Museum of Australia until July 22. Free admission.A LANDSCAPE drawing and painting workshop will be conducted by artist Claire Primrose at both there Riverbank Cafe and Form Studio and Gallery in Queanbeyan from 10am to 4pm on both April 28 and 29. Exercises such as drawing with eyes shut and drawing with the opposite hand will be encouraged, to achieve a drawing style that is loose, free and gestural. Day Two will involve a longer painting study in the studio. Books to Claire@formstudioandgallery.com.au or 0430 359776 M16 Artspace has Chloe Gray and Rebecca Worth talking about their work in the group show “Unreal”. In a world of the “insta”, photography has come to exist as evidence of our life and lives. If it is photographed and put on social media it must be real… The artists in Unreal question this. 21 Blaxland Crescent Griffith, from 1pm-2pm, Thursday, April 26. Bring your lunch and friends.
MEANTIME the M16 Artspace Drawing Prize needs a new sponsor who would receive naming rights for the major prize, ongoing display of business name/logo on the foyer wall and other forms of promotion. For more information call M16 Artspace Director Jas Hugonnet on 6295 9438 or email director@m16artspace.com“OUT of the Studio” is the Watson Arts Centre Tenants’ exhibition. Works by ceramicists Caycedo, Jo Victoria, Mark Saunders, Lesley Lebkowicz, Lia Tajcnar, Richilde Flavell Alya Khan and Raj Reddy, are on show at Watson Arts Centre, Aspinall Street, Watson, Canberra Watson Arts Centre, from Thursday to Sunday, 10am–4pm, until May 6.
ANCA’s popular PIN [brooches] exhibition is back again in 2018 and applications are open until May 20. Contact the gallery manager at gallery@anca.net.au
“LIVING Rooms” is DESIGN Canberra’s showcase of the best architect-designed houses in Canberra and now Craft Act is calling for expressions of interest from architects or owners of architecturally designed or renovated homes to feature in the 2018 program. Submissions to craftact.org.au by April 30.
