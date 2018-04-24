Arts / Around the galleries

ONE-hundred artefacts from the Vatican Anima Mundi Museum and the Sharjah Museums Authority are on show in “So That You Might Know Each Other”, marking the achievements of Muslim people around the world. At the National Museum of Australia until July 22. Free admission.

MEANTIME the M16 Artspace Drawing Prize needs a new sponsor who would receive naming rights for the major prize, ongoing display of business name/logo on the foyer wall and other forms of promotion. For more information call M16 Artspace Director Jas Hugonnet on 6295 9438 or email director@m16artspace.com

ANCA’s popular PIN [brooches] exhibition is back again in 2018 and applications are open until May 20. Contact the gallery manager at gallery@anca.net.au

“LIVING Rooms” is DESIGN Canberra’s showcase of the best architect-designed houses in Canberra and now Craft Act is calling for expressions of interest from architects or owners of architecturally designed or renovated homes to feature in the 2018 program. Submissions to craftact.org.au by April 30.

