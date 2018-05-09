Arts / Around the galleries

dendy.com.au

TUGGERANONG Arts Centre has “Glitterscapes”, which features sculptural nudes from local photographic artist Nathan Lester opening in Gallery 1 at 6pm, on Thursday, May 10. Then in Gallery 2, twenty of the NSW group “Untethered Fibre Artists” explore the paradox of discovery through fibre in their new exhibition, “inTransit”. Opens at 6pm on Friday, May 11. All welcome. Both exhibitions run until June 2.

“ART for lunch” will see 2017 Canberra Critics Circle Artist of the Year, Liz Lea, appearing for a performance and discussion in the Australian galleries at the NGA. From 12.45pm–1.15pm, Thursday, May 10. Bookings to nga.gov.au

IN “The National Picture” curators’ forum and tour, Prof Tim Bonyhady, Dr Greg Lehman, NGA senior curator Franchesca Cubillo and members of the Tasmanian Aboriginal community will explore works confronting issues from Tasmania’s complex past. Includes afternoon tea and curator’s tour. 1pm–4.45pm, May 12. Free, but bookings essential to nga.gov.au

THE NGA is holding a “Mother’s Day Movie Marathon” featuring jewellery heist movies like “The Pink Panther” in the James O Fairfax Theatre from 10am-5pm, this Sunday, May 13. Free but bookings essential to nga.gov.au

