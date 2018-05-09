Arts / Around the galleries

Arts editor HELEN MUSA shares Canberra’s newest gallery openings

Hockney, first shoot at the Royal Academy

SHOWING at Canberra’s Dendy and Palace Cinemas, “David Hockney at the Royal Academy of Arts” is a new art film by UK filmmaker Phil Grabsky, who looks at the 21st-century master and his hugely successful landmark exhibitions held at the Royal Academy of Arts in London. To mark the Australian premiere, Grabsky will be hosting a Q&A screening at Dendy Canberra, from 7pm today, Wednesday, May 9. Bookings and session times at dendy.com.au

Lynette Lewis in the Ernabella Arts ceramics studio

CRAFT ACT has two openings this week. “In these HANDS: Mara nyangangka” is a group exhibition that celebrates the fruits of a collaboration 46 years ago between Sturt Gallery & Studios (1941) and Ernabella Arts (1948), featuring new paintings, ceramics, tjanpi weavings and punu from 22 artists of Ernabella. Also opening is” ENGRAM,” a solo exhibition by contemporary jewellery designer Sabine Pagan featuring Pagan’s most recent work, rings, brooches, prints and video.

‘Bunyaydinyu Bagu’ by Eileen Tep in ‘Clay Stories’. Photo by Sabbia Gallery.

“CLAY Stories” is a Sabbia Gallery and Remote Communities Ceramic Network touring exhibition, a significant survey of contemporary artworks in ceramics created by both established and emerging Indigenous artists in remote parts of regional Australia. At Strathnairn Woolshed Gallery, Holt, May 12 to July 1. It’s official opening is 2pm, Saturday, May 12. 

TUGGERANONG Arts Centre has “Glitterscapes”, which features sculptural nudes from local photographic artist Nathan Lester opening in Gallery 1 at 6pm, on Thursday, May 10. Then in Gallery 2, twenty of the NSW group “Untethered Fibre Artists” explore the paradox of discovery through fibre in their new exhibition, “inTransit”. Opens at 6pm on Friday, May 11. All welcome. Both exhibitions run until June 2.

Queanbeyan ‘boxes’

AS part of the Queanbeyan-Palerang Heritage Festival, community groups, families, residents and partners of the Queanbeyan Men’s Shed have been very busy working on “heritage boxes” to share their stories with the wider community. Exhibition “So what’s your story?” is still at The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre until May 12. 

“ART for lunch” will see 2017 Canberra Critics Circle Artist of the Year, Liz Lea, appearing for a performance and discussion in the Australian galleries at the NGA. From 12.45pm–1.15pm, Thursday, May 10. Bookings to nga.gov.au

IN “The National Picture” curators’ forum and tour, Prof Tim Bonyhady, Dr Greg Lehman, NGA senior curator Franchesca Cubillo and members of the Tasmanian Aboriginal community will explore works confronting issues from Tasmania’s complex past. Includes afternoon tea and curator’s tour. 1pm–4.45pm, May 12. Free, but bookings essential to nga.gov.au

THE NGA is holding a “Mother’s Day Movie Marathon” featuring jewellery heist movies like “The Pink Panther” in the James O Fairfax Theatre from 10am-5pm, this Sunday, May 13. Free but bookings essential to nga.gov.au

‘Homage to Georg Flegel’ by Jane Gerrish

SYDNEY artist Jane Gerrish’s exhibition, “Still Light”, was inspired by an exhibition of masterpieces from the Hermitage Museum and a visit to the Lower East Side Tenement Museum in Orchard Street, New York.  At Suki & Hugh Gallery, 38A Gibraltar Street, Bungendore, May 12 –June 24. Opening reception from 3pm–5pm on Saturday, May 12. 

 

