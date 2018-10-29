Arts / Buzz around Braidwood artist’s big award

Chapman (1888 – 1961) was an Australian painter who, despite her success, was forced to give up her artistic career by her husband.

The announcement of the award at the SH Ervin gallery in Sydney on Thursday coincided with Chapman’s birthday, 130 years after her death, recognising her as a pioneer for women interested in the subject of war.

Stevens’ winning painting, simply titled “Gaza”, features the modern war-torn city of Gaza and is closely related to a series of work on show at Canberra Contemporary Art Space, “Drones over Aleppo”, exploring how we process images of war “from the domesticity of home”.

There is no shortage of arts organisations justifiably ready to share in Stevens’ glory, for she has been truly supported by the Canberra arts community.

This writer can recall a younger Stevens taking snapshots of cars on Barry Drive in the rain and turning them into painterly, dreamlike oils.

That was in 2002 and she’s since won a travelling scholarship to Japan from the Artists Society of Canberra.

Further afield, Stevens has won the Portia Geach Memorial Painting Prize in 2011, people’s choice in the Portia Geach Memorial Painting Prize, 2016 and the Veolia Creative Arts Scholarship, 2017

Kate Stevens is undoubtedly one of Canberra’s up-and-coming artists and the $50,000 will go a long way to words towards furthering her already brilliant career, although rices for her works are expected to skyrocket with news of her win.

Kate Stevens’ “Drones Over Aleppo”, Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Gorman Arts Centre until November 17. Stevens’ “Scenes from an Afternoon” are at the Nancy Sever Gallery, also in Gorman Arts Centre, until November 17. Aleppo’ Artworks from CCAS by Stevens CCAS are available for purchase at the Nancy Sever Gallery, corner of Currong and Batman Streets, Braddon.