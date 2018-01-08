Arts / Canberra joins Alice down the rabbit hole

The lavish set, costumes, and virtuosic puppetry, will of course feature Lewis Carroll’s amazing characters, the White Rabbit, the Queen of Hearts, Tweedledum and Tweedledee and the Mad Hatter.

Alice, billed as one of literature’s most beloved heroines, will be played by a relatively new face, Australia actress Georgina Walker, a graduate of NIDA and WAAPA who made her professional main stage debut in 2016 as Eileen in the Bernstein musical “Wonderful Town” at Sydney Opera House.

She recently played Dot for Little Triangle Company’s production of Sondheim’s “Sunday in The Park with George”, as part of the Sydney Fringe Festival.

“Alice in Wonderland”, Canberra Theatre, 1pm and 4pm, Sunday, January 14. Bookings to canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

