Arts / Canberran designers shine at Denfair

Aimed at professional designers, architects, interior stylists and design-lovers, it has become the connection point where today (June 15) hundreds of local and international brands come together, using “Denfair” as a platform for business growth and opportunity.

With emerging designers in mind, the organisers have put together a showcase called “Front/Centre”, specifically to support and promote new designers. They invited organisations across Australia, like Craft ACT, Craft Victoria and Jam Factory, in association with the Australian Design Centre and Design Object, Tasmania, to present the latest in crafted design from their region.

Canberra’s four shortlist-ees are furniture designer-makers, Christina Bricknell and Jun Rung, as well as industrial designer René Linssen and designer-maker Richilde Flavell.

Linssen looks at creating products that are both satisfying and aesthetically pleasing and Flavell, under her label, “Girl Nomad Ceramics”, produces hand-formed and glazed works in a collection of whites, greys and auburns.

“DENFAIR”, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, South Wharf, Melbourne, (near Southbank) public day, 10am-5pm, Saturday, June 16.