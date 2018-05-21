Arts / Carmichael wins River of Art Prize

The announcement was made last Thursday at the festival’s opening ceremony in the SoArt Gallery in Narooma, launched by Eurobodalla Shire mayor Liz Innes, who told those present the event festival showcased the region’s creativity.

Second prize went to Mike Barnard for “Birthing” and third prize to Bethany Thurtell for “Introspective”.

Professional artists Ken Taber (who won first prize in 2017), Rita Wagner and Pauline Balos, were faced with the challenge of judging 56 entries, ranging across oil and acrylic paintings, pastels, sculptures, photography, collages, textiles and mixed media.

The finalists’ works are now on show at the SoART Gallery and other artworks submitted are on display in a “Salon de Refusés” at the Narooma School of Arts, both open daily until June 2.

River of Art chair Robin Scott-Charlton pointed out that are many more exhibitions and open studios to explore along the “River of Art Trail” from Durras to Bermagui. As well, the River of Art Busking Festival will take over the streets in Narooma on Saturday, May 26.

Directions and River of Art program details can be found at riverofart.com.au