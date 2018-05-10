Arts / Cartier opens after hours for ‘glittering’ event

The ACT branch president of Museums Galleries Australia, Rowan Henderson, also a senior curator at Canberra Museum and Gallery, says the organisation is currently busy developing a 10-year roadmap for better Indigenous involvement in museums and galleries.

It’s also coordinating the first ever collaboration of “GLAM Peak” (galleries, museums, libraries and archives’ peak bodies) to focus on expanding Australia’s digital access to collections and advocacy for the sector and training of directors through the Museum Leadership Program.

The glamorous high point of International Museums Day, Henderson says, will be an after-hours viewing of the “Cartier” exhibition at the NGA, “uncrowded time with over 300 spectacular items”, in which after drink and canapés on arrival the director, Gerard Vaughan, will be giving an introduction and tour of the exhibition for attendees.

This event is open to the public, not just members, but registrations close tomorrow, Friday, May 11.

“Cartier after hours”, International Museum Day visit to “Cartier: the exhibition”, National Gallery of Australia, 5.30pm-8pm, Friday, May 18. Bookings by May 11 to museumsaustralia.org.au