Arts / Celebration gives Canberra a taste of the Pacific

THE “Taste of the Pacific” family day this Saturday (October 13) will celebrate the exhibition “Cook and the Pacific” at the National Library of Australia.

This day will featuring traditional music, dance, art, storytelling, food and Pacific history.

There’ll be dance from local groups Island Breeze, Maluerindi, The Pacific Island Showcase, the ACT Tongan Language and Cultural School and Tumanako Māori Cultural Group.

As well, in a kind of village marketplace, visitors can buy delicacies from food trucks selling traditional curries, “Keke” Island donuts, “Palusumi” taro chips and Island watermelon drink, while enjoying activities including traditional hand painting workshops with Burrunju Collaborative Hands, games workshops and talks by First Nations peoples.

“A Taste of the Pacific”, National Library of Australia, 10am-3pm, Saturday, October 13. All welcome. “Cook and the Pacific” is on show at the NLA until February 10.