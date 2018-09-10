Arts / Chan’s film about bullying wins big award

A FILM by Canberran Sebastian Chan has won “judges’ choice” in the open short film section at the 10th annual international Focus on Ability Short Film Festival in Sydney.

Chan, who was one of 297 entries from 28 different countries, received his prize at the gala awards night at The Concourse in Chatswood before a crowd of 650 people, thanking lead actor, Peter, and his mother, who he said had strongly supported his career.

He also thanked the organiser, NOVA Employment, saying: “We’re raising awareness together.”

“Bus Trip” is a film about bullying and the courage and conviction required to stand up to bullies, with the inner life of the main character, who has a hearing disability, portrayed through sensitive flashbacks.

Chan says he shot it in one day on the bus.

He wins tickets to American Film Market, a Universal Studios tour, meetings with international judges for mentorships, live studio tapings, tickets to the Media Access Awards Acknowledgement, the Australians in Film Gala Dinner, and $5000 in immigration services from Raynor & Associates, a return flight to Los Angeles and four-weeks accommodation.

Focus on Ability was created by NOVA CEO Martin Wren to focus on the abilities of people with disability. Films of five-minutes entered must reflect this theme in the competition, which is open to all, free to enter and free to attend.

“Bus Trip” can be viewed at focusonability.com.au/FOA/films/1573.html