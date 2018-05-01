Arts / Children with disability benefit from Twitter art

The unique international charity art event sold 389 postcards during the exhibition, with the 388 the 747 postcards received, 51 per cent and according to curator Kylie Fogarty, “a great achievement”.

The remaining postcards are collated and retained by Pegasus ACT, to offer the postcards via their online store at pegasusact.com.au

In its eighth year, the #TwitterArtExhibit has now raised over $85,000 for charities and non-profit organisations around the world.

Artists donate postcard-sized, handmade original artwork to the #TAE, which are then exhibited for purchase, with 100 per cent of the proceeds donated to charity.

“I am delighted with the result of this year’s Twitter Art Exhibition and thank everyone for their support for Pegasus ACT,” Fogarty says.

Pegasus Riding for the Disabled CEO, Jane Thompson, says that the support received for the Twitter Art Exhibit – both from the artists and the community – really will make a difference to a child living with a disability in the Canberra region.

The next Twitter Art Exhibit will be held in Scotland in 2019, it has been announced by TAE founder, David Sandum.

