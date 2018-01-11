Arts in the City / Practical help for experimental music

FOUNDER of the SoundOut Festival for experimental music, Richard Johnson, is over the moon at having finally scored ArtsACT project funding. The festival will go ahead at the ANU Drill Hall Gallery, 1pm-5pm and 7pm-11.30pm, on Saturday and Sunday, February 3-4.

ROCK star and former Canberran Erica Bowron tells us that the “unplugged” version of her band’s single “Battlescar” is due for online release this month. It’s a piano-and-vocals collaboration between Bowron and Lucy Bermingham, another bigtime-star coming out of Canberra’s musical scene.

TWO top folk and contemporary music artists will be playing in Goulburn as part of the “Festival of Small Halls” summer tour. It will feature Australian folk singer Claire Anne Taylor and Canadian folk duo The Small Glories. At St Saviour’s Cathedral Hall, 6.30pm, Wednesday, January 24. Bookings to festivalofsmallhalls.com or tickets at the door.

PADMA Menon’s unusual venture, “Moving Archetypes”, where Indian dance and philosophy meet, is on again this year, beginning with a summer intensive course called “Navarasas – The Nine Emotions of Life”. At The Street Theatre, 9.30am, January 26-28. Bookings to eventbrite.com.au

A DAY of choral singing and conducting will be led by the professor of Choral Music Education at Temple University, Philadelphia, Dr Rollo Dilworth. At RA Young Hall, Radford College, Wednesday, January 20. Bookings to trybooking.com

MUSIC at Midday kicks off for 2018 when the Royal Military College Band, headed by Maj. Glenn Rogers, will return. Nearly $10,000 was raised for local charities last year. At the Canberra Theatre, 11am and 12.30pm, Tuesday, February 20. All proceeds to Rise Above – Capital Region Cancer Relief. Entry at the door by gold-coin donation.

THE Infamous Spiegeltent Circus has proved so popular that it’s returning to the Majura Road site for another season from January 12-28. Bookings to infamous.net.au or call 0411 302095.

