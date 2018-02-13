Arts in the City / Verdi’s juicy bits and big hits

AUSSIE country music couple Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont will perform songs from “Adam & Brooke” and other favourite albums and their debut, duo single “Train Wreck” at the Canberra Southern Cross Club, Woden, 8pm, on Saturday, February 24. Bookings to ticketek.com.au

JULIE Long presents “Reading to children: tips for educators, parents and grandparents”, in which she demonstrates techniques to use when reading out loud to young children, at ALIA House, 9-11 Napier Close, Deakin, 4.30pm-6.30pm, on February 21. Ticket includes refreshments. Registrations to ncaclmeetings@gmail.com

IN “Two Winds” Kiri Sollis (flute) and Eloise Fisher (clarinet) come together as a duo for the first time to perform 20th century music from across the world. At Cooinda Community Hall, Kangara Waters, 2 Joy Cummings Place, Belconnen, 2pm, on Sunday, February 18.

BRILLIANT NZ harpsichordist Ariana Odermatt, who performed on piano for the NZ exhibition at the 2011 Venice Biennale, will play short works on the harpsichord by Handel, Couperin and others in a lunchtime concert at Wesley Music Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest, 12.40pm-1.20pm, Wednesday, February 21. No bookings required.

PIANIST Tamara-Anna Cislowska, well known for recitals in the Canberra International Music Festival, will perform with the Canberra Symphony Orchestra this month. The conductor is the Australian-raised Dane Lam, now at the helm of China’s Xi’an Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra will perform works by Carl Vine and Elena Kats-Chernin as well as the Ninth Symphony of Shostakovich. At Llewellyn Hall, February 21-22. Bookings to cso.org.au

PADMA Menon performs “Dancing Deities”, in which she fuses contemporary and traditional Indian dance, drawing on stories from Indian epics and myths, at James O Fairfax Theatre, NGA, February 23-24. Bookings to nga.gov.au or 6240 6701.

