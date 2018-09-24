Arts / Coralie’s pleasant path to fame

THE Association of Community Theatre (‘ACT’) in Sydney has just inducted Canberra publicist and founder of the CAT Awards, Coralie Wood, into the Community Theatre Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made by musicals star Nancye Hayes at the eleventh Conference of Community Theatre held in Sydney on September 22 and 23, and the publicity-shy (on this occasion) Wood told “CityNews” today that she was lured there by friends.

“Peter Gordon (CAT Award board member) took me to Sydney, not telling me anything… I gathered… that I was going to see how other awards nights worked, so I dutifully got in the car with Peter and off we went,” she says.

“It was a very pleasant experience.”