Arts / Dan Lorrimer wins sculpture award

Lorrimer’s sculpture will now find a permanent home at the University’s Campbelltown campus sculpture park – where guests will be able to wander through the middle of the 2.2 metre structure, “like giants traipsing through a canyon”, the university says.

Western Sydney University’s sculpture park, located on the rolling hills at the entrance to the Campbelltown campus, showcases the works of local and international artists. Twenty-three new sculptures were added for this year’s competition, which was judged by Allison Clark, David Jensz and Sophia Kouyoumdjian and supported by Landcom and Quest Campbelltown.

The winner of the Janice Reid Site-Specific Award was Robert Barnstone’s “Body Shells”, rusted, corten steel vessels, formed from geometric shapes, which sit suspended over the campus lake like a pair of futuristic canoes.

Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favourite work for the Landcom People’s Choice Award, which will be announced at a Mayoral reception at Campbelltown Arts Centre at 6pm on June 14. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Western Sydney University Sculpture Award, entrance to the University’s Campbelltown, (easily accessible via the Hume motorway or a 10 minute walk from Macarthur railway station) open to public Monday to Friday, 9am–5pm and 10am–4pm on weekends.

