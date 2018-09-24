Arts / Debacle sings its way to St Louis

They’ll be competing for international gold in St Louis, USA, during October, after having this year won the Australian Women’s Barbershop Competition and the Australian National Eisteddfod Open Choral Championship.

According to Debacle bass, Glenda Lloyd: “Barbershop is a challenging style of a cappella singing and the international competition is fierce… it’s so exciting to be representing Australia.”

Debacle are part of the 25-year-strong Brindabella Chorus, who won gold at the Women’s International Barbershop Championships in Las Vegas, and are first Australian chorus to ever win at this event.

Lloyd believes that without the unsung support of friends and families they would have got this far. With thanks in mind they’ve put together a special performance for the Canberra community before they head off.

Debacle and the Brindabella Chorus’ “St Louis Send off Show” is at Mount Taylor Primary School, Kambah, 7.30pm, Wednesday, September 26. Entry by gold coin donation. Debacle may be viewed in action at youtube.com/watch?v=R7Jp-1TFHTk&feature=youtu.be