Arts / Exchange program celebrates different cultures

A NEW pilot exchange program for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists was today (May 30) unveiled by Minister for the Arts and Community Events Gordon Ramsay – but applicants had better be quick.

The Canberra Wellington Indigenous Artist Exchange will enable an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander artist from the Canberra region to work with Māori artists in the Wellington region to share, learn about and celebrate their different cultures.

“Working internationally enables artists to immerse themselves in a new arts context and community culture which can help them create a new and vibrant range of work to share back home,” Mr Ramsay said.

The pilot program is intended to expand on the ACT government’s successful exchange between the Canberra Glassworks and Toyama Glass Studio in Japan, which began in 2016.

Local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists across all art forms who want to express their interest, should send a written or video application that describes the art they would make/produce as part of the residency, and explains why being in Wellington would benefit their artistic and cultural practice and what they would do on return to Canberra to share the outcomes of the exchange.

Expressions of interest are due to artsACT@act.gov.au by 5pm, Wednesday, June 13. For more information, phone artsACT on 6207 2384 or visit arts.act.gov.au