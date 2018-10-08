music / ‘Mass For Double Choir’, Luminescence Chamber Singers and Luminescence Chamber Singers, Wesley Uniting Church, October 7. Reviewed by HELEN MUSA
Arts / Festival of the ‘glamorous tease’
THE 9th Australian Burlesque Festival is visiting Canberra, promising “glamorous tease, exciting neo-burlesque and more exotic seduction”.
Hosted by Brisbane artist Ella Fontaine, the event at The Abbey is called “Varietease”. Billed as the largest burlesque festival in the southern hemisphere, the event features artists including Bunni Lambada, Lucy Lovegun, Dolores Daiquiri, Betty Lovecat with Canberra’s Viridian Mint and Empress Eyrie.
“Varietease”, at The Abbey, Gold Creek, 6.30pm, Friday, October 19.
