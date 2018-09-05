CANBERRA’s fondness for turning on a music demo was once again on show today (September 5) outside the ACT Legislative Assembly as concerned staff and members of the Canberra music community protested against the axeing […]
Arts / Film festival sees social issues at the fore
Made up of a variety of local, national and international films, this year’s festival will run at Dendy’s Cinemas, Smith’s Alternative, Tuggeranong Arts Centre and Belconnen Community Centre.
Festival director, John Frohlich, describes the festival as “a barometer of social issues and things that are concerning people in the wider community”. This year, he says, issues of sexual harassment and gender politics are to the fore and as well, budding film makers get a look-in, with films by people as young as seven-years-old being screened.
“This year we have a lovely film by a couple of seven and eight-year-old girls, and a couple of films by primary school aged boys… That makes me feel good; the festival is investing in future film making,” Frohlich says.The program, he says, showcases a range of Canberra artists across all categories, not just the Canberra category, with many locals entering in categories such as documentary, music video and two-minute films. There’s films from indigenous or first nation people, documentaries art films, thought-provoking films and comedies such as “Your Call is Important to Us”, a satire about what happens when you’re put on hold. Canberra Short Film Festival, carious locations in Canberra, September 9-16. Program and bookings to csff.com.au
Sunday, September 9, Sneak Peek at Smith’s Alternative
Tuesday, September 11 Documentary at Dendy Cinemas
Wednesday September 12, Opening Night at Dendy Cinemas
Thursday September 13, Screening at Belconnen Community Centre
Friday September 14, Screening at Tuggeranong Arts Centre
Saturday September 15, Screening Party at Smith’s Alternative
Sunday September 16, Closing & Awards Night at Dendy Cinemas
