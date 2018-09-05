Arts / Film festival sees social issues at the fore

CANBERRA Short Film Festival, starting this Sunday, provides proof apparent that Canberra is a short film capital.

Made up of a variety of local, national and international films, this year’s festival will run at Dendy’s Cinemas, Smith’s Alternative, Tuggeranong Arts Centre and Belconnen Community Centre.

Festival director, John Frohlich, describes the festival as “a barometer of social issues and things that are concerning people in the wider community”. This year, he says, issues of sexual harassment and gender politics are to the fore and as well, budding film makers get a look-in, with films by people as young as seven-years-old being screened.

“This year we have a lovely film by a couple of seven and eight-year-old girls, and a couple of films by primary school aged boys… That makes me feel good; the festival is investing in future film making,” Frohlich says.

Sunday, September 9, Sneak Peek at Smith’s Alternative

Tuesday, September 11 Documentary at Dendy Cinemas

Wednesday September 12, Opening Night at Dendy Cinemas

Thursday September 13, Screening at Belconnen Community Centre

Friday September 14, Screening at Tuggeranong Arts Centre

Saturday September 15, Screening Party at Smith’s Alternative

Sunday September 16, Closing & Awards Night at Dendy Cinemas